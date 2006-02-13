Pharming gets venture funds

Dutch biotech company Pharming has entered a $30 million agreement with Paul Royalty Fund concerning recombinant human C1 inhibitor for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Pharming has received up-front payments of $20 million, of which $3.5 million is an equity investment by Paul Royalty. Pharming is also eligible to receive up to $10 million in milestone payments based on approval and launch of the inhibitor in the U.S. Paul Royalty is entitled to receive single-digit royalties on sales of the inhibitor and on other Pharming products over the agreement's 10-year term.
