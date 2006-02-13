Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Robert Boyd

February 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Jaan Pesti's letter reminiscing about his worn 197 4 copy of Robert T. Morrison and Robert N. Boyd's "Organic Chemistry" (C&EN, Dec. 19, 2005, page 6) brought me back to the time a generation earlier in 1951 when I literally wore Professor Boyd's pants. As a first-year graduate student at New York University on my way to a Ph.D., I managed to knock over a 2-gal bottle of dimethylaniline in a basement stockroom. My pants and shoes were covered with this toxic material when I gingerly tapped on Boyd's office door. After an incredulous glance, he whisked out an old pair of his pants from a cabinet and bid me to quickly change. Regrettably, he had no extra pair of shoes. Boyd was of small stature and I must have been a sight in the subway, pants halfway up to my knees, shoes reeking of the foul vapor.

This was an exciting time when the discoveries of the German organic chemists during World War II were just becoming available in translation. In his graduate organic chemistry course, Boyd made available a single advance copy of J. Walter Reppe's "Acetylene Chemistry" for students to share. Boyd was a superb and impassioned lecturer who enthralled this physical chemist-to-be. With Boyd as lecturer and Robert Morrison as organic synthesis laboratory supervisor, it's a wonder that I held fast to my choice of physical chemistry. But that is another story and another fine professor.

J. Paul Pemsler
Lexington, Mass.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tales of April fools
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Postdoc perspective: Getting comfortable in a new lab
An R. B. Woodward Anecdote

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE