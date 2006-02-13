... and forms a silica venture

Degussa has agreed to form a precipitated silica and silicates joint venture with Fujian Nanping Xinyuan Investment Co. The venture, known as Degussa Wellink Silica, will have three production sites in China and a research center in the city of Nanping in Fujian province. Degussa will own 60% of the venture, and its partner will own the balance. Together with existing operations, the deal will put under Degussa's control eight performance silica sites in the Asia-Pacific region, with annual capacity of 175,000 metric tons.
