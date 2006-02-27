Air Liquide adds hydrogen

Air Liquide will spend $95 million to build a second hydrogen facility at BASF's site in Antwerp, Belgium. Scheduled to start up in 2007, the facility will, in part, supply a hydrogen peroxide plant that BASF is building with Solvay. The hydrogen peroxide plant, in turn, will supply feedstock to a new propylene oxide facility that uses novel technology. BASF is building the plant with another partner, Dow Chemical, and they expect it to open in 2008.
