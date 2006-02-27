Nanosyn and Amphora Discovery have extended an agreement under which Nanosyn designs small molecules for use in drug discovery at Amphora. Nanosyn has already received milestone payments from Amphora for two novel chemical scaffolds.
Arch Pharmalabs will open a new R&D center in Taloja, near Mumbai, India. The pharmaceutical chemical maker says 60 of its chemists will move to the lab and pilot plant when it opens in June.
Yara is considering expanding its ammonia capacity in Trinidad and adding downstream products such as urea, ammonium nitrate, and the liquid fertilizer urea ammonium nitrate. The fertilizer company could invest between $600 million and $1 billion.
Johnson Matthey is planning a multi-million-dollar auto catalyst facility in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. The plant would be built on the site of precious-metal firm Krastsvetmet Metal Co.
DuPont and Syngenta will exchange crop protection technology. Syngenta is acquiring a license to DuPont's Rynaxypyr insecticide, while DuPont gets rights to picoxystrobin, a Syngenta strobilurin fungicide.
Eastman Chemical will double its capacity for 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol in Kingsport, Tenn., by the end of the year. CHDM is used in the manufacture of specialty polyesters.
