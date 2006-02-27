Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

Call For Nominations For Mosher Award

February 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 9
The ACS Santa Clara Valley Section is seeking nominations for the 2006 Harry & Carol Mosher Award. This award was established in 1980 to recognize and encourage work in chemistry, to ensure advancement of chemistry as a profession, and to recognize service to ACS.

Any scientist residing in the U.S. who is a member of ACS is eligible to be nominated for the award. Nominations should describe the nominee's contributions to the field of chemistry, advancement of the chemical profession, and service to ACS. Please forward a brief biographical sketch, a list of publications and patents, and specific identification of the work and service upon which the nomination is based by e-mail to nmcclure@drugregulatoryaffairs.com or by mail to Chairman, Mosher Award Committee, Santa Clara Valley Section, ACS, P.O. Box 395, Palo Alto, CA 94302 by June 15. Nominations should also include a seconding letter.

