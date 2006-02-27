Companies lose lead paint case

A Rhode Island jury last week found three former lead paint makers guilty of creating a public nuisance. The firms-Sherwin-Williams, NL Industries, and Lyondell Chemical's Millennium unit-could be held responsible for lead paint cleanup costs in the state as well as damage payments. A fourth firm, Atlantic Richfield, was found not responsible. Sherwin-Williams said in a statement that various issues remain before the next steps in the legal process can be determined.
