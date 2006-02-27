Defending U.S. air transport system

A National Research Council report finds that the air transportation system is an attractive target for terrorists using chemical or biological weapons, yet no federal agency has been given the responsibility for developing a strategy to defend against such attacks. The report suggests that the Transportation Security Administration be designated as the agency for developing a broad security plan to protect the air transportation system. TSA, together with the Department of Homeland Security, the report says, should set up a high-level task force to carry out relevant activities. Among these would be the creation of a validated threat assessment for air transport and guidance to aid facilities in developing a threat defense strategy. The report states that TSA should keep current on ongoing research on chemical/biological detector technologies but not create an in-house R&D program. Given the current limitations of sensor technology, the report suggests that the defensive strategy should also include, among other things, improved visual surveillance of cockpits, flight control towers, and emergency response centers. The report is titled "Defending the U.S. Air Transportation System against Chemical & Biological Threats."