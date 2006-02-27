Dow Haltermann's biodiesel plans

Dow Chemical's Dow Haltermann Custom Processing unit will bring a 40,000-ton biodiesel plant on-line in Antwerp, Belgium, this year. Plans are to increase output to 100,000 tons in 2007. The company currently operates a 50,000-ton plant in Houston. The Houston plant supplies biodiesel marketer World Energy, whereas the customer for the European plant, which will process rapeseed, canola, and soy oil, has not been announced.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter