DuPont wins landmark patent

The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office awarded U.S. Patent 7,000,000 to a DuPont scientist for the invention of a sugar-derived textile fiber. John P. O'Brien, a senior researcher, received the patent for inventing cottonlike polysaccharide fibers. The biomass-based fiber represents DuPont's 33,801st patent since the company was awarded its first one in 1804 for a gunpowder-granulating machine.
