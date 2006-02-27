Eastman sells Centrus unit

Eastman Chemical has sold its Centrus International subsidiary to Neogen for $3.3 million. Centrus, which had sales last year of about $2.8 million, produces Soleris, a microbial-contamination-testing system. Neogen markets other products to the food and animal safety market but says it did not have a product in the general microbial rapid-test market. Eastman launched Centrus in February 2005 but says it is no longer a core business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter