Edelstein Award To Peter Morris

Peter J. T. Morris, head of the research program at London's Science Museum, has been selected to receive the 2006 Sidney M. Edelstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry. The award is presented by ACS's Division of the History of Chemistry.
Morris was selected from a group of international nominees primarily because of the breadth and quality of his research publications in the history of chemistry and his contributions since 2001 as editor of Ambix, the journal of the Society for the History of Chemistry.
Morris' research publications include several books about the development of the chemical industry in Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. These books, some coauthored with other scholars in the U.K. and the U.S, have focused on rubber and other polymer industries, on 20th-century instrumentation for chemistry, and on biography. His entry in the "Oxford Dictionary of National Biography" on British chemist Archer J. P. Martin was designated Editor's Choice for January 2006. During his five years as editor of Ambix, the journal has expanded by 50% and an online edition was launched.
Morris will receive the Edelstein Award during the ACS national meeting in San Francisco in September. The prize consists of an engraved plaque and a check for $3,500. It is supported by a gift from Ruth Edelstein Barish and family and by the Chemical Heritage Foundation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter