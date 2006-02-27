Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Edelstein Award To Peter Morris

February 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Peter J. T. Morris, head of the research program at London's Science Museum, has been selected to receive the 2006 Sidney M. Edelstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry. The award is presented by ACS's Division of the History of Chemistry.

Morris was selected from a group of international nominees primarily because of the breadth and quality of his research publications in the history of chemistry and his contributions since 2001 as editor of Ambix, the journal of the Society for the History of Chemistry.

Morris' research publications include several books about the development of the chemical industry in Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. These books, some coauthored with other scholars in the U.K. and the U.S, have focused on rubber and other polymer industries, on 20th-century instrumentation for chemistry, and on biography. His entry in the "Oxford Dictionary of National Biography" on British chemist Archer J. P. Martin was designated Editor's Choice for January 2006. During his five years as editor of Ambix, the journal has expanded by 50% and an online edition was launched.

Morris will receive the Edelstein Award during the ACS national meeting in San Francisco in September. The prize consists of an engraved plaque and a check for $3,500. It is supported by a gift from Ruth Edelstein Barish and family and by the Chemical Heritage Foundation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
HIST award to Geoffrey and Marelene Rayner-Canham
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
HIST Outstanding Paper Award goes to Carmen J. Giunta
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
HIST Award to Lawrence Principe

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE