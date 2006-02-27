Exec changes at Chemtura

Chemtura made a number of management changes last week, the most significant being the exit of Myles S. Odaniell, executive vice president of performance chemicals, and Robert B. Weiner, executive vice president of supply-chain operations. Both are leaving to pursue other interests, according to the company. Performance chemicals, the bulk of which are plastic additives, will report directly to CEO Robert L. Wood. Plastics additives made up 40.7% of Chemtura's sales in 2005 but just 25.2% of its operating profit.
