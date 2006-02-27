Firms plan Thai complex

Japan's Asahi Kasei and Thailand's PTT have reached a basic agreement on jointly building acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, and polymethyl methacrylate plants in Thailand. The plants would use Asahi technology and PTT feedstock. The firms envision a 200,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylonitrile unit opening in 2009 and using propane as feedstock instead of propylene. Asahi and PTT are also considering a 70,000-metric-ton methyl methacrylate plant based on Asahi technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter