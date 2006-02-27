Advertisement

Environment

Government & Policy Roundup

February 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 9
The National Academies has formed a committee to update the guidelines it issued last year on the conduct of human embryonic stem cell research (C&EN, May 2, 2005, page 10). The updates will be done periodically to reflect advances in stem cell research.

Richard Kayser has been named director of the Materials Science & Engineering Laboratory at NIST. Kayser holds a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Rice University and has been at NIST for 30 years. He has been serving as acting director for the lab since Leslie Smith retired last November.

Brookhaven National Laboratory Director Praveen Chaudhari, who ran the lab for more than three years, will resign on April 30. He plans to continue working part-time at the Energy Department facility as a scientist.

