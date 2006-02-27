Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Huntsman Readies Corporate Split

Chemicals maker will buy Ciba textile chemicals in prelude to breakup

by Michael McCoy and Alex Tullo
February 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

NEW ASSET
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ciba Specialty Chemicals photo
This Ciba dyes plant in Switzerland is set to become part of a new Huntsman specialties company.
Credit: Ciba Specialty Chemicals photo
This Ciba dyes plant in Switzerland is set to become part of a new Huntsman specialties company.

Huntsman Corp. has agreed to acquire Ciba Specialty Chemicals' textile effects business for $253 million. The purchase, expected to be complete by the third quarter, will bolster Huntsman's performance products business and set the stage for a split of the company into separate commodity and specialty firms.

The textile effects business had sales last year of about $1 billion, some 17% of the Swiss company's total revenues. It employs 4,200 people and operates plants in eight countries that make dyes and other specialty chemicals used by the textile industry.

Ciba decided in August 2005 to evaluate its options for the business, which has experienced several years of flat or declining sales and profits in the wake of textile industry migration to Asia. With the sale, Ciba CEO Armin Meyer says, the company will concentrate on its core businesses in plastics additives, coatings effects, and water and paper treatment.

For Huntsman, the purchase-at the seemingly bargain price of only about a quarter of annual sales-continues a buildup in performance chemicals. One such move was the 2003 acquisition of Vantico Group, Ciba's former epoxy resins operation. Now called Huntsman Advanced Materials, this business will share sites in Basel, Switzerland, and Panyu, China, with the textile effects unit.

Although textiles have been a trouble spot for multinational chemical makers, Huntsman CEO Peter R. Huntsman puts a positive spin on the deal, noting that it will bring his company some $360 million in Asian revenues. "We believe the global demand for textile solutions will continue to grow, and there remain significant opportunities," he says.

The textile chemicals purchase is the second recent corporate maneuver for Peter and his father, Huntsman Corp. founder and chairman Jon M. Huntsman. Less than a month ago, the company revealed that it was in discussions to be acquired, only to announce just days later that the takeover talks were off.

Now, in an alternative move meant to enhance shareholder value, Huntsman is planning to split off its commodities business as a separate company traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Jon Huntsman tells C&EN that the firm's commodities business, which presently constitutes 25% of earnings before taxes, has weighed down the valuation of Huntsman Corp. stock.

The specialties company, he says, would have nearly $9 billion in annual sales of polyurethanes, epoxy resins, the new Ciba business, specialty amines, and titanium dioxide. The commodities business, with more than $6 billion in annual revenues, would include polyethylene, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, aromatics, and the company's 2 million metric tons per year of ethylene capacity.

"They would be two self-sustaining, independent companies," Jon Huntsman says. "One should have a commodity valuation and the other a specialty valuation. I believe this separation enhances shareholder value." He adds that the separation would create two businesses that would focus on their respective strengths.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to sell Delrin acetal homopolymer unit to private equity firm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
SABIC, Clariant start to work together
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AkzoNobel to exit chemicals within 12 months

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE