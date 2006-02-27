Inamori Foundation Announces Kyoto Prize Laureates

The Inamori Foundation has named two scientists among the three recipients of its 21st Annual Kyoto Prizes. The international awards are presented to individuals and groups worldwide who have contributed significantly to humanity's betterment.
George H. Heilmeier, chairman emeritus of Telcordia Technologies, received the 2005 Kyoto Prize in Advanced Technology. The award recognizes his groundbreaking research in the field of liquid crystals and his direct contributions to the development of the liquid crystal display.
Simon A. Levin, a professor of biology at Princeton University, received the 2005 Kyoto Prize in Basic Sciences. The award recognizes his work in establishing the field of spatial ecology and expanding scientific understanding of the biosphere as a complex adaptive system.
Each laureate received a diploma, a Kyoto Prize medal of 20-karat gold, and a cash gift of 50 million yen (approximately U.S. $460,000) during a week of ceremonies in November 2005 in Kyoto, Japan. The laureates will convene in San Diego, Calif., in April, to participate in the 2006 Kyoto Laureate Symposium.
