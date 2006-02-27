KPCB creates pandemic fund

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers has formed a new venture capital fund to back biotech and drug companies, government agencies, and universities developing products to address infectious diseases and pandemic preparedness. The $200 million KPCB Pandemic & Bio Defense Fund will over the next three years focus on innovation in surveillance and detection, diagnostics, vaccines, and drugs. The fund's first investment is in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, which believes its drug candidate Peramivir, a viral neuraminidase inhibitor, could be effective in treating avian flu.
