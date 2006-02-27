Kumho wins patent case

The U.S. International Trade Commission has ruled that Korea Kumho Petrochemical did not violate Flexsys patents covering a process to make a popular rubber additive. In an action filed with ITC in February 2005, Flexsys, a joint venture between Akzo Nobel and Solutia, accused Kumho of violating three patents related to the production of N-(1,3-dimethylbutyl)-N???-phenyl-p-phenylenediamine. The Flexsys process received a Green Chemistry Award from EPA in 1998 because of its reduced waste.
