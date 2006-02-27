Lanxess cuts back in Brazil

Lanxess is streamlining activities in Brazil. Speaking at a press conference in São Paulo last week, CEO Axel Heitmann said the firm will consolidate pigment production in Porto Feliz, streamline administration in São Paulo, and end styrenic plastics production in Camaçari. About 80 of the firm's 450 jobs in the country will be cut. "Plastics production in Camaçari has been in the red for many years," Heitmann said, adding that other cost-cutting measures, especially in North America, are being prepared.
