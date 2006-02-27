Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nakanishi Prize Awarded To Takeshi Yasumoto

February 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Takeshi Yasumoto, professor emeritus at Tohoku University, has been awarded the 2006 Nakanishi Prize for his "contribution to the chemistry of seafood poisonings and analytical study on dynamism of the causative toxic molecules among marine ecology."

The prize recognizes work that extends chemical and spectroscopic methods to the study of important biological phenomena. Winners are selected by ACS and the Chemical Society of Japan in alternate years.

Yasumoto's research accomplishments include the elucidation of the structures of ciguatoxin and maitotoxin, two toxins involved in a type of fish poisoning. He also identified dinoflagellates, a class of phytoplankton, as the producer of the toxins. Furthermore, he has shown that tetrodotoxin in pufferfish is a bacterial product.

Since retiring from Tohoku University in 1998, Yasumoto has been serving as a technical consultant to Japan Food Research Laboratories. He is also a research director of a government program called "Collaboration of Regional Entities for the Advancement of Technological Excellence" in Okinawa, his home since 2002.

Yashumoto has received several national and international awards, including the Paul J. Scheuer Award for Marine Natural Products Chemistry, the Purple Ribbon Medal from the government of Japan, and the Imperial Prize from the Japan Academy.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Schoellkopf Medal to Michael Detty
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peter Wipf Wins Morley Medal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
W. Wallace (Mo) Cleland

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE