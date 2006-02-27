National AcademyOf Engineering Elects New Members

The National Academy of Engineering has elected 76 new members and nine foreign associates. They bring the total U.S. membership in NAE to 2,216 people and its foreign associate membership to 186 people.
New members and foreign associates who are chemists or chemical engineers or who work in chemically related areas include the following:
New Members: Mark A. Barteau, University of Delaware, Newark; Madan M. Bhasin, Union Carbide; Samuel W. Bodman, U.S. Department of Energy; Menachem Elimelech, Yale University; Katharine G. Frase, IBM; Krzysztof Aleksander Matyjaszewski, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh; Devaraysamudram R. Nagaraj, Cytec Industries; Bernhard O. Palsson, University of California, San Diego; Nicholas A. Peppas, University of Texas, Austin; Lanny A. Robbins, Dow Chemical; Ricardo B. Schwarz, Los Alamos National Laboratory; Ching Wan Tang, Eastman Kodak; Ali Galip Ulsoy, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Vaclav Vitek, University of Pennsylvania.
New Foreign Associates: Man Mohan Sharma, Mumbai University Institute of Chemical Technology, India; Anthony P. F. Turner, Cranfield University, England.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter