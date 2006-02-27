Advertisement

People

Nominations For Geochemistry Medal

February 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 9
The ACS Division of Geochemistry is soliciting nominations for the 4th Geochemistry Division Medal. The award is given biennially to an individual for outstanding accomplishment in any area of geochemistry and consists of a bronze medal and $2,000; it will be presented at the 233rd ACS national meeting in Chicago in spring 2007. The awardee will receive an allowance for travel to the award ceremony as well as registration costs.

Nominations should include a detailed description of the nominee's outstanding accomplishments, relevant citations, and any other supporting information. Two letters from individuals other than the primary nominator are requested, but not required, by the committee. Nominees are considered for two award cycles.

Applications should be sent to George W. Luther, College of Marine Studies, University of Delaware, 700 Pilottown Rd., Lewes, DE 19958 by June 1. For more information, visit online at membership.acs.org/g/geoc.

