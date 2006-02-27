Novartis joins Alnylam in flu fight

Novartis and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals have joined forces to develop therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi) for pandemic flu. Alnylam initiated a pandemic flu program in December but acknowledges that a collaboration between the public and private sector will be required to rapidly develop an RNAi drug that can address a global flu outbreak. Alnylam CEO John Maraganore told analysts last week that Novartis will provide significant funding and also "dramatically" expand the capabilities and global reach of the program. Partners in Alnylam's flu program also include the Department of Defense's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and contract manufacturer Dowpharma. Maraganore says the company is now selecting a candidate and is on track for filing an Investigational New Drug Application with FDA later this year.
