Othmer Medal Goes To Ronald Breslow

Columbia University professor Ronald Breslow has been selected by the Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF) to receive the 2006 Othmer Gold Medal. The award will be presented during a ceremony at the annual Othmer Gold Medal Luncheon on May 18 in Philadelphia.
Breslow is hailed as a groundbreaking researcher, an inspiring teacher, a tireless leader, a prolific author, and an energetic spokesman for the world of chemistry.
"An individual of multifaceted talents and great achievements, Ron Breslow combines a brilliance in research with a motivation to tell the story of chemical achievement to all who will listen," said CHF President Arnold Thackray. "He is the central architect of two major areas of research: biomimetic systems and nonbenzenoid aromatic chemistry. His work offers the promise of important breakthroughs in the fight against cancer, by modulating gene transcription in cancer cells."
In addition to numerous honors and awards, Breslow also holds a National Medal of Science. He is the author of about 400 publications, including the book "Chemistry Today and Tomorrow: The Central, Useful, and Creative Science."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter