Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Othmer Medal Goes To Ronald Breslow

February 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Columbia University professor Ronald Breslow has been selected by the Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF) to receive the 2006 Othmer Gold Medal. The award will be presented during a ceremony at the annual Othmer Gold Medal Luncheon on May 18 in Philadelphia.

Breslow is hailed as a groundbreaking researcher, an inspiring teacher, a tireless leader, a prolific author, and an energetic spokesman for the world of chemistry.

"An individual of multifaceted talents and great achievements, Ron Breslow combines a brilliance in research with a motivation to tell the story of chemical achievement to all who will listen," said CHF President Arnold Thackray. "He is the central architect of two major areas of research: biomimetic systems and nonbenzenoid aromatic chemistry. His work offers the promise of important breakthroughs in the fight against cancer, by modulating gene transcription in cancer cells."

In addition to numerous honors and awards, Breslow also holds a National Medal of Science. He is the author of about 400 publications, including the book "Chemistry Today and Tomorrow: The Central, Useful, and Creative Science."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Catalysis Science and Technology Division awards to Fabio Ribeiro and Andrew J. Medford
Esselen Award to Philip Low
Tobin Marks Wins Nas Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE