Environment

PMSE Fellows Selected For 2006

February 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 9
Five fellows for 2006 have been selected by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering. They will be inducted during an awards lunch at the ACS national meeting in Atlanta in March. The new class of fellows includes:

Anne Hiltner, Herbert Henry Dow Professor of Macromolecular Science & Engineering at Case Western Reserve University. Hiltner has made major contributions in the area of structure-property relationships governing gas transport properties in polyesters and polyester blends, leading to new products in the food/beer packaging field.

Robert D. Miller, manager of the advanced organic materials group at IBM's Almaden Research Laboratory. Miller's research activities have included basic photochemical processes and mechanisms, radiation-sensitive polymers and microlithography, new polymeric materials for nonlinear optics, and organic materials for magnetic storage.

Donald J. Plazek, professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Pittsburgh. Plazek is studying the rheology and viscoelastic properties of polymers and other organic glass-formers in addition to the structure-property relations of polymers.

Richard S. Stein, Emeritus Goessmann Professor of Chemistry at the University of Massachusetts. Stein's research focuses on developing and using rheo-optical techniques for studying orientation and phase transition phenomena in amorphous, crystalline, and liquid-crystalline polymers.

Robert Weiss, Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Connecticut. Weiss's work involves using ionomers to make blends compatible. He is also studying the effect of ionomeric groups on miscibility and the effects of shear on miscibility.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

