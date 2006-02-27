Prices jump in January

U .S. chemical prices surged in January, according to data from the Labor Department. The government reports that the producer price index for all chemicals hit 203.1 (1982 = 100) in the first month of the new year, up 2.1% from December and 9.5% ahead of January 2005. Meanwhile, the producer price index for basic industrial chemicals jumped 5.6% from the previous month to 206.3. Year-to-year, the January index was 16.0% ahead of the comparable month in 2005.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter