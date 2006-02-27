White Wins 2005 Hillebrand Prize

Carter T. White, of the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), is the winner of the 2005 Hillebrand Prize of the Chemical Society of Washington (the ACS Washington, D.C., section). He is being honored for his pioneering contributions to the theory of carbon nanotubes and shock-induced chemistry and for the significant impact his theory has had on the research in these areas by numerous scientists at universities, government laboratories, and industrial laboratories.
White and his colleagues were the first to establish that large-scale molecular dynamics simulations could be used to directly link discrete atomic-scale chemistry to the continuum theory of condensed-phase detonations. Over his career, White built the NRL Theoretical Chemistry Section from scratch and rose through the NRL ranks to become a senior scientist. He spent a year as a program director for condensed matter theory at the National Science Foundation. He has also served as a visiting scientist in the department of materials at the University of Oxford and as professor of physics and Westinghouse Distinguished Professor of Materials Science & Engineering at Washington State University.
White will be honored on March 9 at a dinner meeting of the Chemical Society of Washington.
