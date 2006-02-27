Women Chemists Committee Announces Travel Award Recipients

Fourteen chemists have received the ACS Women Chemists Committee Travel Awards to attend scientific meetings between Jan. 1 and June 30. Grant recipients are Lisa Marie Ambrosini of Providence College, in Rhode Island; Smruti Amin of Northwestern University; Lindsay Batory of Cornell University; Heidi Behrens of the University of Wisconsin, Madison; Andrea Benvin of Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh; Susan Billings of University of California, Irvine; Rozlyn Chambliss of Tuskegee University, in Alabama; Mai Elobeid of Arkansas State University, Jonesboro; Lindsay Legendre of the University of Virginia; Jayme Lentz of the University of West Florida, Pensacola; Christina Motzko of the University of Pittsburgh; Amy Sloat of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Aimee Usera of Johns Hopkins University; and Yolanda Vasquez of Texas A&M University.
