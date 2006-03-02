Japanese Firms Expand U.S. R&D

The U.S. subsidiary of Japanese drugmaker Eisai plans to invest $105 million to build a pharmaceutical production and formulation R&D facility at its existing site in Research Triangle Park, N.C.
The new facility, expected to be operational in 2009, will be dedicated to developing intravenous cancer drugs. The company expects the addition to bring 84 new jobs to the site over the next five years. Eisai began operations in Research Triangle Park about 10 years ago.
Separately, Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma has bought Dynogen Pharmaceuticals' North Carolina-based research facility specializing in preclinical studies for genitourinary disorders.
Dynogen CEO Lee R. Brettman says his firm has maximized the value of the facility and will now focus on advancing the development of its clinical and preclinical programs. For its part, Astellas says the acquisition will strengthen its capability in the area of lower urinary tract disorders.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter