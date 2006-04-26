American Academy Of Arts & Sciences Elects New Fellows

The American Academy of Arts & Sciences has elected its 226th class of fellows. The 175 new fellows and 20 new foreign honorary members are leaders in scholarship, business, the arts, and public affairs. Many of these new fellows are working in chemistry, chemical engineering, and related fields. Their names and affiliations are listed.
CHEMISTRY
Dale L. Boger, Scripps Research Institute
Barbara J. Finlayson-Pitts, University of California, Irvine
Andrew J. McCammon, University of California, San Diego
Geraldine L. Richmond, University of Oregon, Eugene
James L. Skinner, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Amos B. Smith III, University of Pennsylvania
Timothy M. Swager, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Foreign Honorary Member
Abraham Nitzan, Tel Aviv University, Israel
ENGINEERING SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGIES
Linda M. Abriola, Tufts University
Robert A. Buhrman, Cornell University
Shu Chien, University of California, San Diego
Robert W. Hellwarth, University of Southern California
Ebert L. Rutan, Scaled Composites L.L.C., Mojave, Calif.
Pravin P. Varaiya, University of California, Berkeley
Foreign Honorary Member
Shih Choon Fong, National University of Singapore
BIOCHEMISTRY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY
Michael R. Botchan, University of California, Berkeley
Solomon W. Englander, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine
Joachim Frank, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and New York State Department of Health
James L. Manley, Columbia University
Lynne E. Maquat, University of Rochester Medical Center
Cecile M. Pickart, Johns Hopkins University
George F. Vande Woude, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Foreign Honorary Member
Maurizio Brunori, University of Rome, Italy
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter