People

American Academy Of Arts & Sciences Elects New Fellows

Out of class of 195 members, 23 are in the chemical and related sciences

by William G. Schulz
April 26, 2006
The American Academy of Arts & Sciences has elected its 226th class of fellows. The 175 new fellows and 20 new foreign honorary members are leaders in scholarship, business, the arts, and public affairs. Many of these new fellows are working in chemistry, chemical engineering, and related fields. Their names and affiliations are listed.

CHEMISTRY

Dale L. Boger, Scripps Research Institute

Barbara J. Finlayson-Pitts, University of California, Irvine

Andrew J. McCammon, University of California, San Diego

Geraldine L. Richmond, University of Oregon, Eugene

James L. Skinner, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Amos B. Smith III, University of Pennsylvania

Timothy M. Swager, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Foreign Honorary Member

Abraham Nitzan, Tel Aviv University, Israel

ENGINEERING SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGIES

Linda M. Abriola, Tufts University

Robert A. Buhrman, Cornell University

Shu Chien, University of California, San Diego

Robert W. Hellwarth, University of Southern California

Ebert L. Rutan, Scaled Composites L.L.C., Mojave, Calif.

Pravin P. Varaiya, University of California, Berkeley

Foreign Honorary Member

Shih Choon Fong, National University of Singapore

BIOCHEMISTRY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY

Michael R. Botchan, University of California, Berkeley

Solomon W. Englander, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

Joachim Frank, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and New York State Department of Health

James L. Manley, Columbia University

Lynne E. Maquat, University of Rochester Medical Center

Cecile M. Pickart, Johns Hopkins University

George F. Vande Woude, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Foreign Honorary Member

Maurizio Brunori, University of Rome, Italy

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

