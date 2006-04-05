Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Liquid-Crystal Lenses

Spectacles made with switchable material could advance vision correction

by Bethany Halford
April 5, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

FOUR EYES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: IMAGES COURTESY OF GUOQIANG LI/PNAS
What these prototype liquid-crystal spectacles lack in fashion sense, they make up in tech savvy.
Credit: IMAGES COURTESY OF GUOQIANG LI/PNAS
What these prototype liquid-crystal spectacles lack in fashion sense, they make up in tech savvy.

Bifocal lenses and the dizziness and discomfort that come from gazing through them could become a thing of the past, thanks to new liquid-crystal lenses that quickly switch between corrective states (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, published online April 5, dx.doi.org/10.1073/pnas.0600850103).

FOCUS
[+]Enlarge
Objects at reading distance appear fuzzy with the lens turned off (left) but clear up when the lens is switched on (right).
Objects at reading distance appear fuzzy with the lens turned off (left) but clear up when the lens is switched on (right).

Because lenses made with nematic liquid crystals can easily change their focusing power, optics researchers have eagerly eyed them as potential replacements for multifocal lenses. But these efforts have been hamstrung by slow response times associated with the relatively thick layers of liquid crystal required.

Now, a group led by University of Arizona optical scientists Guoqiang Li and Nasser Peyghambarian have come up with a lens design that uses a liquid-crystal layer just 5 mm thick. Prototype spectacles made with these lenses can change focus in less than a second and require only low voltage.

The lens design features a liquid-crystal layer sandwiched between two thin sheets of glass. Tiny electrodes photolithographically patterned onto the glass in concentric circles adjust the material's optical properties.

Currently, "the device just has on and off states," Li says. "When it's on, it has focusing power and can be used like reading glasses, and when it's off, it's just like clear glass."

Li and Peyghambarian would like to combine the lenses with an autofocusing device. "In the future, we're going to incorporate near vision, intermediate vision, and far vision," Li adds, so that in theory, you could buy one pair of glasses that could be adjusted throughout your lifetime as your vision changes.

Colin W. Fowler, an optometry expert at Aston University in Birmingham, England, comments, "This device looks very promising as a new technology for the correction of farsightedness," although "it is still some way off from being a practical spectacle lens." He notes that the device has some limitations. "One of the concerns raised about early nematic liquid-crystal devices was their stability in relation to temperature changes," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perovskite device mimics light receptors in human eye
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sulfur-based polymer transmits long-wavelength infrared better than any other known plastic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A smart window powers itself

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE