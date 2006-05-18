Cognis, Lonza Invest In Nutrition Ingredients

Chemical makers Cognis and Lonza are buying businesses that extract nutritional ingredients from natural sources.
Cognis is acquiring Napro Pharma AS, a Norwegian manufacturer of omega-3 fish oils for the nutrition industry. Napro produces fish oil concentrates in ethyl ester and triglyceride forms. According to Cognis, the company expanded its facilities earlier this year with a new distillation unit and other equipment.
Market forecasts indicate the market for omega-3 fish oils is growing at about 12% annually, with concentrates leading the category, Cognis says.
Lonza, meanwhile, has acquired Larex' business in larch arabinogalactan (LAG), a soluble fiber extracted from larch trees. The purchase includes intellectual property, processing technology, and a facility in Cohasset, Minn.
According to Lonza, LAG is a bioactive compound used in human and animal nutrition, personal care, and industrial applications. The company says the purchase expands its portfolio of nutrition businesses. Late last year, Lonza acquired Celanese's business in docosahexaenoic acid, considered an important omega-3 fatty acid.
