Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

FDA Approves Resumed Sale Of MS Drug

Tysabri will be allowed back on the market, but agency imposes restrictions on distribution

by Glenn Hess
June 7, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A multiple sclerosis (MS) drug withdrawn from the market for a year because of a rare but serious side effect will be allowed to return under a restricted distribution program designed to help ensure safe use of the product, federal health officials said on June 5.

FDA says Cambridge, Mass.-based Biogen Idec and Ireland's Elan Corp. can resume marketing Tysabri, a monoclonal antibody used by patients with relapsing forms of MS to reduce the frequency of flare-ups, which can complicate walking and seeing. Biogen makes the drug, and Elan distributes it.

Tysabri was initially approved by FDA in November 2004, but it was pulled off the market by Biogen in February 2005 after three patients in the drug's clinical trials developed progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), a serious and rare viral infection of the brain. Two of the cases were fatal.

FDA allowed a trial of Tysabri to resume in February 2006, following a reexamination of the patients who had participated in the previous clinical trials, confirming that there were no additional cases of PML. In March, FDA advisers recommended that the agency allow Tysabri sales to resume, with restrictions.

Under a risk management plan worked out with Biogen and Elan, FDA is requiring that the drug be labeled with the warning that it can cause PML in patients suffering from immune system conditions. Prescribing doctors, as well as patients, must also join a registry program, and patients must be evaluated at various intervals for signs of PML.

Biogen says Tysabri could be available as soon as July. "The reintroduction of Tysabri offers new hope as an important therapeutic choice for patients living with this disabling disease," says James C. Mullen, Biogen's CEO. "Tysabri has demonstrated compelling efficacy in MS."

FDA says Tysabri is only for patients who have not responded adequately to, or cannot tolerate, other treatments for MS, which affects about 350,000 Americans. Its cause is unknown, and there is no cure.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA green-lights lecanemab to treat Alzheimer’s disease
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lilly arthritis drug approved for alopecia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Side Effects Affect MS Drug Prospects

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE