Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nobel Laureate Raymond Davis Jr. Dies At 91

Brookhaven chemist detected solar neutrinos

by Rachel Petkewich
June 5, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: BROOKHAVEN NATIONAL LABORATORY PHOTO
Credit: BROOKHAVEN NATIONAL LABORATORY PHOTO

Raymond Davis Jr., a chemist at Brookhaven National Laboratory who won the 2002 Nobel Prize in Physics for his contributions to the discovery of solar neutrinos, died on May 31 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 91.

"When I joined the chemistry department at Brookhaven, I asked the chairman, Richard Dodson, what he wanted me to do," Davis said in his Nobel address in 2002. "To my surprise and delight, he told me to go to the library and find something interesting to work on. I found a stimulating review on neutrinos." Davis shared the prize with Masatoshi Koshiba and Riccardo Giacconi.

Davis started investigating neutrinos in various reactors in the 1950s and conducted the landmark experiments that detected the solar neutrinos in the Homestake Gold Mine in Lead, S.D., in the 1970s.

The experiments were based on the prediction that if a solar neutrino hit a chlorine nucleus, radioactive argon would evolve. Davis developed a full-scale experiment on the basis of this idea. The experiments required placing a 100,000-gal tank of perchloroethylene in the mine, which was 4,800 feet below ground to avoid interference from cosmic rays. He also developed the techniques for quantitatively extracting the few argon atoms from that tank.

But Davis consistently detected only one-third the amount of neutrinos predicted by standard theories. In the 1990s, experiments with different detectors demonstrated that neutrinos exist in three forms. Davis' detector had only picked up one form.

"Davis single-handedly began a new field of scientific research," Brookhaven chemist Richard L. Hahn says. "Today, there are many hundreds of scientists involved in neutrino research."

Born in Washington, D.C., Davis earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Maryland in 1937 and 1940, respectively. He completed a Ph.D. in physical chemistry at Yale University in 1942.

Davis spent four years in the U.S. Army and two years working at Monsanto Chemical before joining the scientific staff at Brookhaven. He retired in 1984 but transferred his project to University of Pennsylvania and continued to collaborate on experiments in the Homestake mine into the 1990s.

Davis also enjoyed sailing and music. He is survived by his wife, Anna; three sons; two daughters; and 11 grandchildren.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
David G. Karraker
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Heino Nitsche
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Francesco (Frank) Asaro

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE