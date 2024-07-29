Quote of the Week

July 29, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 23
This fast-rising waste stream contains billions of dollars’ worth of metals, and start-ups are seeking efficient, sustainable ways to recover that treasure
A U-turn by the Gates Foundation leaves questions about the gold open-access model
Tick spit is vital for the bloodsuckers’ success. Characterizing it may hold the key to keeping the parasites at bay
His book Most Delicious Poison explores how humans have tapped into plants’ chemical war chests
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning shines light on how summer activities can change the hues of some hairdos
The company sees modest gains versus the previous quarter and positive signs in the market
Federal plastic phase-out and strategy announcement welcome but underwhelming, environmental advocates say