July 29, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 23

This fast-rising waste stream contains billions of dollars’ worth of metals, and start-ups are seeking efficient, sustainable ways to recover that treasure

Volume 102 | Issue 23
Quote of the Week

“There are many benefits of recovered raw materials. It’s much broader than carbon footprint.”

Kees Baldé, senior scientific specialist, UN Institute for Training and Research

Recycling

Electronic waste is a gold mine waiting to be tapped. How can companies dig in?

This fast-rising waste stream contains billions of dollars’ worth of metals, and start-ups are seeking efficient, sustainable ways to recover that treasure

The future of science publishing

A U-turn by the Gates Foundation leaves questions about the gold open-access model

How does tick spit help the creepy crawlies stick to their hosts?

Tick spit is vital for the bloodsuckers’ success. Characterizing it may hold the key to keeping the parasites at bay

  • Food Science

    Noah Whiteman digs into the plant toxins we consume

    His book Most Delicious Poison explores how humans have tapped into plants’ chemical war chests

  • Environment

    Periodic Graphics: Summer hair color changes

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning shines light on how summer activities can change the hues of some hairdos

  • Finance

    Dow’s second quarter is better than its first

    The company sees modest gains versus the previous quarter and positive signs in the market

Science Concentrates

image name
Pollution

﻿White House singles out plastic pollution

﻿﻿Federal plastic phase-out and strategy announcement welcome but underwhelming, environmental advocates say

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Quiet sparrows and cacophonous cicadas

 

Job listings

visit
