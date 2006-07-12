Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Silver Bromide Shines In Bacteria-Fighting Coating

Polymer-nanoparticle composite could ward off infections associated with implanted biomedical devices

by Bethany Halford
July 12, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A new type of antimicrobial coating could make it easier and cheaper to endow biomedical implants with the bacteria-fighting power of silver. The material, a cationic polymer embedded with AgBr nanoparticles, is relatively simple to synthesize and overcomes solubility problems associated with other types of silver-based antimicrobial coatings, according to the Pennsylvania State University chemists who invented it (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2006, 128, 9712).

Ayusman Sen, Varun Sambhy, Megan M. MacBride, and Blake R. Peterson prepare the composite coating by adding a silver salt to the cationic copolymer poly(4-vinylpyridine)-co-poly(4-vinyl-N-hexylpyridinium bromide). This leads to the precipitation of AgBr nanoparticles, which are stabilized by the capping and steric effect of the polymer.

"To the best of our knowledge, this is the first example of use of an on-site precipitation technique to directly synthesize polymer-nanoparticle composites in a single step," Sen says.

Most silver-based antibacterial coatings use elemental silver or complex silver compounds to generate the biocidal Ag+ ion. Using AgBr, the authors say, makes the Ag+ ions more readily available than elemental silver, and because AgBr is sparingly soluble, there's no uncontrolled dissolution of silver as is common with other silver compounds.

The coatings can kill gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria on surfaces and in solution. They therefore could be used to ward off infection from biomedical devices, such as catheters, prosthetics, and implants. Sen tells C&EN that the coating's ability to fight methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, a common source of deadly infections in hospitals, is particularly promising. "The effectiveness of our composites against this bacterial line suggests their use as persistent antiseptic coatings for hospital surfaces and other surfaces that come into frequent human contact," he says.

The research "looks like an exciting new technology that could solve a lot of the infection problems associated with nosocomial infections and biofilm formation," says Daniel M. Storey, chief technical officer at Nexxion, a Longmont, Colo.-based company that manufactures silver-based antimicrobial coatings. "Silver is more and more becoming recognized as a highly effective antimicrobial due to bacteria's inability to adapt to the damage caused by silver ions," Storey adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Copolymer could keep catheters bacteria-free
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A by-product of papermaking helps kill bacteria while avoiding antibiotic resistance
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Loofah-inspired aerogel efficiently filters microbes from water

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE