Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Journal Of Physical Chemistry Expands Landing Page

ACS responds to growing demand by adding third section

by Sophie L. Rovner
August 9, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: MITCH JACOBY/C&EN
Schatz
Credit: MITCH JACOBY/C&EN
Schatz

Physical chemistry is a hot field that's attracting new researchers. The American Chemical Society plans to make room for the growing number of papers in the field by adding a third weekly section to its two-part Journal of Physical Chemistry in January 2007.

The original single-section Journal of Physical Chemistry split into Parts A and B in 1997. "Since then," Editor-in-Chief George C. Schatz says, "Part B has more than doubled in size." The growth of Part B has coincided with expanded research in areas such as materials, surfaces and interfaces, catalysis, membranes, and biophysical chemistry, he explains.

The total number of articles and pages in the two parts has been expanding rapidly over the past several years. "We have this supersize journal, but it is not satisfying all the needs of the community," says Schatz, a chemistry professor at Northwestern University.

By expanding into three parts, the journal can fit in many more feature articles. It can also increase the number of special issues focused on topics of particular interest, he adds.

Schatz hopes the reorganization of the journal will "raise the profile of some topics that are currently distributed throughout Parts A and B of the journal. For example, in the revised journal, we're going to have a section on energy conversion and storage, including photovoltaics, hydrogen storage, catalysis related to things like CO2 reduction, and battery manufacturing." Another section in the revised journal will be dedicated to electron transport, which plays a role in such topics as electron-transfer reactions in molecules, electrochemistry, and leading-edge electronic devices. Schatz and ACS are now deciding what will go in each part of the revised journal.

This year, an institutional subscription to the two-part journal costs $4,274. In 2007, a subscription to the three-part journal will cost $5,850.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Combinatorial Science to close in December
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS launches two journals for applied materials research
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS launches two new journals for applied materials research

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE