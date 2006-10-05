GSK And Roche Boost Flu Drugs

GlaxoSmithKline has granted Nanjing, China-based Simcere Pharmaceutical Group the rights to manufacture and sell the GSK influenza drug Relenza in China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and all least developed countries. Relenza has been in short supply worldwide since fears began mounting about a possible avian flu pandemic.
GSK has said it is spending about $100 million to boost output of Relenza (C&EN, April 10, page 33). In contrast, the British firm is investing some $2 billion to develop vaccines against bird flu.
Meanwhile, Roche says it does not expect any shortage this winter of Tamiflu, a seasonal flu drug that is also considered the first line of defense against bird flu. The Swiss company says its annual capacity will reach 400 million treatments by the end of this year. A treatment is a box containing 10 capsules. Roche says it can produce 80 million treatments in North America alone.
The company says its supply chain includes 15 contractors in 10 countries. Tamiflu and Relenza are both antiviral drugs, but the Roche product is taken orally whereas GSK's drug requires the use of an inhaler.
