Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 20, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 15

These dozen scientists are taking on global challenges with their chemistry acumen

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 15
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Organic chemistry is the chemistry of life, and it can be used to make lifesaving drugs. That’s the application I wanted to go after.”

Jesus Moreno, principal scientist, Bristol Myers Squibb

Profiles

C&EN’s Talented 12

The archaeometallurgy of Notre Dame de Paris

Amended Biosecure Act sets new timeline to move away from Chinese outsourcing firms

The bill, which aims to protect US national security, has received support from a leading biotech organization

  • Publishing

    Multiple journals to close after scrutiny over legitimacy

    Wiley is shuttering 19 titles as Taylor & Francis folds a just-launched journal

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Identifying the source of CBD’s antiseizure activity

    Researchers find that the drug can block the BK channel

  • Undergraduate Education

    What instrumentation skills does industry want new chemists to have?

    Knowledge of mass spectrometry ranks highly for industry professionals

2024's Talented Twelve


Chibueze Amanchukwu

Ahmed Badran

Rachel Carter

Rob Dennis-Pelcher

Samantha M. Gateman

Alisha Jones

Outi Keinänen

Sarah Lovelock

Jesus Moreno

Nako Nakatsuka

Michael Skinnider

Julian West
ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Publishing

Multiple journals to close after scrutiny over legitimacy

Wiley is shuttering 19 titles as Taylor & Francis folds a just-launched journal

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

MEETINGS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

The archaeometallurgy of Notre Dame de Paris

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT