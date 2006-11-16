Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Ancient Steel's Surprise Ingredient

Damascus saber is found to contain carbon nanotubes

by Bethany Halford
November 16, 2006
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of John Verhoeven
Electron microscopy shows the steel's characteristic wave pattern.
Credit: Courtesy of John Verhoeven
Electron microscopy shows the steel's characteristic wave pattern.

Western Europeans first learned of Damascus steel's remarkable properties during the Crusades, when they encountered the ultra-high-carbon material of the swords and daggers carried into battle by their Muslim adversaries. They gravely noted the steel's strength and unparalleled sharpness—legend has it that a Damascus steel blade could slice through a silk handkerchief floating in midair. What they didn't know was that the steel had been enhanced with carbon nanotubes.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 1985 Metropolitan Museum of Art
A Damascus steel dagger from about 1585.
Credit: © 1985 Metropolitan Museum of Art
A Damascus steel dagger from about 1585.

A team led by Peter Paufler, a physicist at Germany's Technical University of Dresden, recently made that discovery when the researchers found multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWNTs) in steel from a 17th-century Damascus saber (Nature 2006, 444, 286). The researchers spied the 400-year-old nanotubes, possibly the oldest manmade MWNTs on record, while using high-resolution transmission electron microscopy to investigate the blade.

Others have studied Damascus steel's microstructure, but only after Paufler and coworkers dissolved the material in hydrochloric acid were they able to see the MWNTs. They also found incompletely dissolved Fe3C nanowires, "indicating that these wires could have been encapsulated and protected by the carbon nanotubes," they note.

European metallurgists were never able to replicate Damascus steel, and the ancient recipe has been lost for nearly 200 years. Paufler hopes that the nanoscale structures will offer insight into that recipe and provide clues as to how the metal's unusual banding pattern forms. "As the nanoscale structure of Damascus steel emerges, a refined interpretation of its remarkable mechanical properties should become possible," the researchers say.

John Verhoeven, an emeritus professor of materials science at Iowa State University who has studied samples from the same blade, isn't so sure. He tells C&EN that he would expect the same nanostructures to occur in pearlite, a ubiquitous component of steel. "I doubt that they play any role in the unique banded microstructure that gives Damascus steels their beautiful surface patterns," he says. "However, further research would be needed to decide this question."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solid, gas, liquid . . . hexatic phase?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ancient Roman scribes used metallic ink centuries earlier than expected
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
If These Researchers Are Right, Life On Earth Started Earlier Than Once Thought

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE