Air Liquide buys rest of Japan unit
Air Liquide will pay Linde $775 million to become the sole owner of Japan Air Gases. The French company already has a 55% stake in the Japanese venture, which was formed in 2003 when Air Liquide Japan merged its industrial and medical gas businesses with Osaka Sanso Kogyo, a subsidiary of BOC. Linde acquired BOC in September 2006 and is selling the stake to comply with European Commission antitrust terms.
