Cellulose ethanol set at Genencor site

Mascoma, a start-up company developing cellulose-to-ethanol technology, has received $14.8 million from New York state to build a pilot plant at or near Genencor's Rochester, N.Y., facility. The plant is expected to cost $20 million and take 10-12 months to build. Its feedstocks will be New York state products including paper sludge, wood chips, switch grass, and corn stover. Genencor will add capacity at its Rochester enzymes plant to supply the facility.
