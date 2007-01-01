Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Proposes Change To Air Toxics Rule

January 1, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Bush Administration on Dec. 21, 2006, proposed a controversial change in the way carcinogens and other hazardous air pollutants are regulated. EPA says the modification, which is backed by industry groups including the American Chemistry Council, would encourage facilities to reduce their emissions of these 188 toxic air pollutants (C&EN, April 24, 2006, page 32). Environmental groups say the proposal could allow companies that have already curbed their emissions of air toxics to boost their releases. A year ago, EPA officials from eight of the agency's 10 regional offices voiced similar concerns about the proposal as it was being drafted. The proposal affects how industrial plants are classified into one of two categories for regulation of hazardous air pollutants. One category, called a major source, includes any facility that can potentially release more than 10 tons per year of any one air toxic or 25 tons per year of any combination of these substances. Major sources must install maximum achievable control technology to reduce releases of hazardous air pollutants and are tightly regulated. Facilities emitting hazardous air pollutants below these limits are considered "area sources" and are less stringently regulated. The proposal would allow any major source to be reclassified as a less regulated area source if it reduces its emissions below the 10-ton-per-year and 25-ton-per-year thresholds. Such a reclassification is prohibited under present EPA policy.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Changes Made To Toxic Air Pollutants Rule
EPA Defers Permits For Biomass Burning
Rule Cuts CO2 Emissions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE