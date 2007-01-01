Advertisement

Policy

FDA proposes lab closures

January 1, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 1
FDA's Office of Regulatory Affairs is planning to close as many as half of its laboratories across the U.S. According to agency documents released by the watchdog group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, ORA intends to do this despite a $20 million budget increase for the labs in the proposed budget for fiscal 2007. The seven labs that may be closed are located in Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle. The purpose of the proposed closures is to consolidate laboratory and other facilities to focus on priorities and maximize efficiencies. Ten years ago, FDA formulated a plan to close 10 labs and consolidate their functions into four mega-labs. But the General Accounting Office (now the Government Accountability Office) criticized the plan, calling the efficiencies questionable, and the closures were never implemented.

