Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Flurry of Deals

A quartet of companies unloads unwanted businesses at year's end

by Michael McCoy
January 1, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Wolff Walsrode cellulosics are used to modify rheology in paints.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wolff Walsrode
Credit: Wolff Walsrode

As 2006 drew to a close, several businesses that long had been on the selling block finally found new owners.

International Paper announced that it will sell its Arizona Chemical subsidiary to the private equity firm Rhone Capital for about $485 million. Arizona, the largest U.S.-based producer of chemicals based on pine sap, had 2005 sales of $692 million. International Paper put the company up for sale in June 2005, after unsuccessfully trying to sell it in 2002.

In addition, Dow Chemical says it will acquire Bayer's Wolff Walsrode business, a $400 million-per-year maker of cellulose derivatives, for an undisclosed sum. Bayer said in March that it wanted to sell two subsidiaries, Walsrode and H. C. Starck, to help pay for the acquisition of Schering. Bayer announced the sale of Starck to two private equity firms in November.

Romeo Kreinberg, Dow's executive vice president for performance plastics and chemicals, says Walsrode will join with Dow's existing water-soluble polymers operation to create a $1 billion-per-year business. Key products will include hydroxyethylmethylcellulose, carboxymethylcellulose, and hydroxypropylmethylcellulose.

Meanwhile, Solutia has agreed to purchase Akzo Nobel's 50% stake in the two companies' Flexsys rubber chemicals joint venture. With sales last year of about $600 million, Flexsys produces additives that cure and protect rubber belts, hoses, seals, and other products.

Solutia, which is in bankruptcy, says it has received a commitment for $1.075 billion in financing that will help it buy the rest of Flexsys and make pension-fund payments. Solutia and Akzo put Flexsys up for sale several years ago but withdrew it from the market when a buyer failed to emerge. They put it back on the block in 2005.

Finally, Degussa has sold its industrial chemicals business in Germany and Mexico to a management group for an undisclosed sum. The business, which manufactures sulfur, zinc, tin, and other inorganic chemicals, had sales last year of about $110 million.

The industrial business is one of the last noncore pieces to be sold by Degussa in a divestment program dating back to the company's formation as a specialty chemicals maker in 2001. A U.S. industrial chemicals business will be sold separately, Degussa says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pigment maker Heubach in financial crisis
Huntsman to sell textile chemical unit to Archroma
Eastman to sell adhesive resins business to Synthomer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE