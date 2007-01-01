Free Online Science Journal Debuts

Open-access publisher Public Library of Science has launched PLoS ONE, a free online journal that accepts submissions from all fields of science and medicine. The journal is starting with a bang, publishing 100 research articles to mark its debut. PLoS expects that the journal's inclusiveness will prompt readers to make connections between subjects that might not appear related at first glance. PLoS is relying on an unusual model for its latest journal. Submissions are reviewed by an editorial board prior to publication. Reviewers check whether a paper is "technically sound," not whether it meets the usual journal criteria of significant impact or interest. Accepted papers posted on the journal's website are accompanied by board members' comments. After publication, readers can post remarks about a paper. PLoS ONE plans to publish papers within 14 days of acceptance. Authors pay a publication fee of $1,250, which can be waived for those who can't afford it.
