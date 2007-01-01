Microbial genome stimulates R&D

Several German companies including BASF, Henkel, Bayer, Wacker Chemie, and Degussa have formed Industrieverbund Mikrobielle Genomforschung (IMG) to exploit microbial genome research for industrial applications. The first projects undertaken by the Düsseldorf-based association will receive total funding of more than $50 million over five years, provided equally by industry and the German Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF). The projects seek to improve the efficiency of microorganisms used in technical processes and to develop new products from microorganisms. The founding of IMG is one indication of Germany's increasing support of industrial biotechnology: Industry and BMBF will provide close to $800 million over the next 10 years for a variety of industrial biotech projects.
