Online Science Publishing

David Huestis' letter on scientific publishing makes a lot of sense (C&EN, Oct. 23, 2006, page 6). Although I am not an expert on this subject, it seems to me that ACS had better start figuring out how to undergo a major structural change in publishing and the associated bureaucracy. The American Institute of Physics is now offering an excellent online peer-reviewed journal for free, Optics Express (www.opticsexpress.org).
I believe ACS journals will soon have to come down in price to compete in the future with other online publishers of chemical research. The most important aspect of scientific research publications is that they are refereed by peers. Since this is an unpaid activity, low-cost refereed papers on the Internet are the wave of the future.
Geoffrey Lindsay
Ridgecrest, Calif.
