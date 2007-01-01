Pfizer licenses stomach therapy ...

Pfizer has licensed Kosan Biosciences' motilin agonist program, including Kosan's KOS-2187, which is being studied in gastrointestinal diseases. Kosan will receive an up-front payment of $12.5 million and could receive payments up to $250 million, plus royalties, for the successful development of the compound for one indication. Pfizer has also expanded its therapeutic antibody collaboration with MorphoSys to the end of 2011. The potential value of the collaboration to MorphoSys is now more than $100 million, plus royalties.
